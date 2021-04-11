IPL 2021: 'He's fearless and enjoys the game,' Prithvi Shaw gives verdict on Rishabh Pant's captaincy

Delhi Capitals got off to a dream start in the Indian Premier League 2021 season, defeating the three-time champions Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets in their opening contest. DC had suffered a major blow before the start of the season with their captain Shreyas Iyer, who had led the franchise to the final last year, getting ruled out due to shoulder injury.

Rishabh Pant, who had been riding high on success from the Australia tour and England series, was named as Iyer's replacement this year, and the wicketkeeper-batsman started off his captaincy stint with a win.

Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan were the stars of the show against CSK. Chasing 189, Shaw smashed 72 runs in 38 balls while Dhawan hammered 85 runs in 54 balls to set up the win for his team.

Speaking after the match, Shaw spoke about Pant's captaincy and described the youngster as a "fearless" leader.

"We really miss Shreyas Iyer, and he led the team very well. However, Rishabh Pant is very smart. He is fearless and enjoys the game. He's very entertaining on the field and is very cool and calm as a Captain. He's doing a fantastic job for the team," Pant was quoted as saying in a DC press release.

Delhi will next face off against Rajasthan Royals next week on Thursday.

