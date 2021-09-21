'Kids don't change diapers as frequently as Punjab Kings change their Playing XI': Sehwag expects settled unit from PBKS

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag has weighed in on Punjab Kings' Playing XI for Match 32 of the IPL 2021 against Rajasthan Royals in Dubai in Tuesday, believing they should strengthen the bowling department. Sehwag reckons that while PBKS have been notorious for doing too much chop and change in their XI in the first-half of the tournament back in April-May, given the fact that they have a strong top 4 in batting, the bowling combination needs to be sorted by KL Rahul and his team.

"It's tough to predict their 11 because they have changed their bowling so many times in the first seven games that there is no count. What they play and whom they play is going to remain a challenge for Punjab Kings. But still, I would want them to keep their bowling strong. Because of their batting clicks – with Gayle, Pooran, Agarwal and Rahul, if they score, they can help the team win solely on their performance. So, it is important to keep their bowling strong. If they want an overseas fast bowler, then Chris Jordan is one such player who can bowl in the death and can score as well," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

Sehwag explained how since both PBKS and RR have tried to make too many alterations in their teams is a reason why neither has been able to knuckle down on a set XI. However, the fact that RR are without some of its key players in Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes among others, they would have to find a way to figure a settled XI for the remaining games. As for PBKS, Sehwag, who has been part of the franchise previously, narrated a hilarious analogy highlighting how frequently the side has made changes to its Playing XI this season.

"I would still say that Rajasthan Royals are a bit more settled. Punjab Kings change their XI a lot more. For RR, since they do not have too many top players this time around, they have no other option than to change. They had this system where they would give a player 2-3 matches before changing but Punjab Kings kept changing after every 1-2 games. Even babies do not chance diapers as frequently as Punjab Kings change their Playing XI," added Sehwag.