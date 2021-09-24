IPL 2021: Kieron Pollard gets angry at Prasidh Krishna after KKR pacer tries to intimidate him – WATCH

Kieron Pollard is an entertainer on the field. Remember when he taped his mouth after the umpire asked him not to get into the batsmen's ears back in the 2015 edition of the IPL? That and many other moments have formed part of Pollard's 11-year-long IPL career with the Mumbai Indians.

However, when things get heated, Pollard ensures he gives it back to whoever is needling him. On Thursday, fast bowler Prasidh Krishna tried to get under Pollard's skin, and as expected, the MI all-rounder definitely did not like it. The incident took place in the 15th over of MI's innings when Pollard hit a ball straight back to Prasidh, and the KKR stopped the ball and pretended to throw the ball back at him.

Pollard gently played the ball down the ground, but Prasidh got in line and tried to pick it. The power with which the ball was hit was so much that Prasidh could not stop the ball but it did after coming in contact with his hand, rolled to the off-side. However, hoping to intimidate the batsman, the tall KKR pacer kept his hand up in the air and took a few steps at Pollard before turning back.

Since that was the last ball of the over, the broadcaster broke into a commercial. However, in the next over, a video of what transpired between the overs surfaced, capturing a visibly upset Pollard going up to Prasidh and muttering a few words at the India quick. Things looked pretty heated from Pollard's point of view even though Prasidh seemed to remain calm and put his cap back on.

That was not all. Later in the match, as Pollard took a single and reached the non-striker’s end, the camera once again captured the two in a bit of a tense moment. Pollard kept staring at Prasidh as the fast bowler was returning at his run-up. Sensing something was up, Prasidh looked at the umpire and raised his arm in the air, as if he was asking 'what is happening'.

Prasidh finished 3/43 but bowled two no balls and four wides. With it, the KKR pacer has now bowled 8 no-balls in IPL 2021, which is the most by any bowler this season. As for Pollard, the MI all-rounder scored 21 off 15 balls hitting two fours and a six as MI posted 155/6. In reply, KKR chased the total down inside 16 overs, winning the match by seven wickets and jumping to 4th place in the points-table.