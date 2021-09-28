IPL 2021, KKR vs DC Live Streaming: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Live on TV, online

After losing a thriller against Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders will face Delhi Capitals in another tough contest. KKR have been superb since the restart of the competition, and a win over DC will certainly put them in a good spot for making it through to the playoffs due to their large Net Run Rate. But DC would be eager to pick a win as well so that they can confirm a playoffs spot.

Here's all you need to know about KKR vs DC IPL 2021 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

At what time does the IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals begins at 3:30 PM IST on Tuesday (September 28).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals?

The IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl