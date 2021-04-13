KKR vs MI: Andre Russell picks career-best 5/15 in just 12 balls against Mumbai Indians

Andre Russell may not have fired with the bat in the first match for Kolkata Knight Riders against Sunrisers Hyderabad but he showed his worth in their second match against Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The big-hitting all-rounder dismantled the lower order of Mumbai Indians' batting as he picked up five wickets in the death overs.

Such was the impact of Russell's bowling that MI were restricted to just 152 runs despite at one point looking like posting a huge score in Chennai. Russell took just 12 balls to pick up 5 wickets and gave 15 runs.

This was his best bowling figures in IPL while also becoming the second bowler after Harshal Patel to pick up a five-wicket haul against MI in IPL 2021.

Russell's figures was also best bowling figures in an innings vs MI in IPL history.

Andre Russell leads the line.

The Caribbean cricketer also bowled an excellent spell at the death against SRH to see his team over the line. In the 18th over, he conceded just six runs to keep an in-form Manish Pandey at bay. He was then handed the ball for the 20th over, with SRH needing 22 runs. At that point, Abdul Samad was looking dangerous as he had hit two sixed off Pat Cummins in the last over and Pandey was well-set was on 54. Russell bowled some pinpoint yorkers and only conceded 11 runs in the last over.

Morgan, speaking at the post-match presser, said he was delighted with Russell's performance. "Andre's been a big part of the franchise for a long time now. When you are a player of that talent and that ability, you can offer so much at any stage and today he did that. Bowling at the death is not an easy job to do and he managed to get us over the line," said Morgan.