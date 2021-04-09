IPL 2021: List of records & milestones Suryakumar Yadav can reach this season

Mumbai Indians will look to continue from where they left off in the UAE as they open their IPL 2021 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai on Friday. The team looks in top form with all of their impact players in great shape.

The key to Mumbai's success in 2020 was the consistent performance of all its players. When one didn't fire, the other stepped in. One player who is expected to be a key member of this squad again is Suryakumar Yadav. The confidence that IPL has given him was visible during his debut series against England last month and he looks in red hot form ahead of this season of IPL.

Suryakumar's ability to score at a high rate and hit even good deliveries for boundaries makes him a very dangerous player. He scored 480 last season with 4 half-centuries under his belt at a break-neck strike rate of 145, his best ever in an IPL season.

Here is a look at his career IPL stats, his big achievements and all the milestones that he may reach during the upcoming season.

Suryakumar Yadav IPL and T20 season stats

Suryakumar Yadav is 18 fours away from completing 400 fours across T20s.

Suryakumar Yadav is 12 sixes away from completing 50 sixes for Mumbai Indians across leagues (IPL+CLT20).

Suryakumar Yadav is 28 fours away from completing 200 fours for Mumbai Indians across leagues (IPL+CLT20).

Suryakumar Yadav is 1 match away from completing 50 matches for Mumbai Indians across leagues (IPL+CLT20).

Suryakumar Yadav is 3 matches away from completing 50 matches for Mumbai Indians in IPL.

Suryakumar Yadav is 13 sixes away from completing 50 sixes for Mumbai Indians in IPL.

Suryakumar Yadav is 33 fours away from completing 200 fours for Mumbai Indians in IPL.

Suryakumar Yadav has hit 6th most fours (80) in the 2020-21 season across T20s.

Suryakumar Yadav’s SR of 150.11 is the 2nd best in the 2020-21 season across T20s among the Indian players with 500+ runs after Sanju Samson (151.79).

Suryakumar Yadav has scored 400+ runs in last 3 consecutive editions of IPL.

Suryakumar Yadav averages 43.4 at 3rd position with 912 runs in IPL.

Suryakumar Yadav has the lowest SR against left-arm finger spinners in IPL — 101.1.

Suryakumar Yadav has the batting average of 55.0 in 1-6 overs of the match in IPL.

Suryakumar Yadav has the batting SR of 170.5 in the last 4 overs of the match in IPL.