IPL 2021, MI Predicted XI vs SRH: Marco Jansen may make way for New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham

Marco Jensen has not yet lived up to his reputation. Against Kolkata Knight Riders, the 20-year-old was dismissed for a duck, and after giving 17 runs in 2 overs, he was not used in the rest of the match, with even Rohit Sharma bowling an over. It is likely that MI will replace the youngster when they face off against Sunrisers Hyderabad﻿ in their IPL 2021 match, but the question is, who will take his spot?

Here is our predicted XI of Mumbai Indians vs SRH

Rohit Sharma (c): Rohit Sharma's 32-ball 43 showcased he is in top form, but still is not at his best yet. MI will hope the skipper takes it a notch higher against SRH.

Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock was dismissed for 2 against KKR. But he may still get a few games before MI think about replacing him with Chris Lynn.

Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar Yadav hammered his first fifty against KKR but he would hope he can bat longer and play through till the end against Sunrisers.

Ishan Kishan: Ishan Kishan was dismissed for 1 against KKR, but he would hope for a better performance against SRH.

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya has not been in his roaring form at the moment, but it is only a matter of a match when he can turn things around.

Kieron Pollard: Kieron Pollard also has struggled with the bat so far in IPL 2021, and he would hope he can find his mojo back.

Krunal Pandya: Krunal Pandya's figures of 13/1 in 4 overs were key in helping MI beat KKR by 10 runs. SRH will not take him lightly.

James Neesham: The New Zealand all-rounder is a lusty hitter and handy option with the ball. He can be the one to replace Jansen in the MI line-up.

Rahul Chahar: Rahul Chahar picked four wickets agianst KKR - and he is now a key bowler to win the purple cap.

Trent Boult: New Zealand pacer Trent Boult has been off to impressive start with the new ball, but he needs to do better in the death as well.

Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah returned wicketless against KKR. As a main striking bowler, he would hope he can take return with wickets for MI.

Mumbai Indians Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Neesham, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah