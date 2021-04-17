'Want 11 Jaddus in the field': Ravindra Jadeja earns 'greatest ever Indian fielder' tag after PBKS vs CSK IPL 2021 match

Ravindra Jadeja’s stunning fielding efforts that dismissed Punjab Kings’ two of the most destructive batsmen KL Rahul and Chris Gayle in an IPL 2021 match in Mumbai, left former England captain Michael Vaughan and Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar awestruck.

Both Vaughan and Chahar described Jadeja as the best fielder of India with the CSK right-arm seamer even going to the extent of demanding 11 Jadeja’s in the field for more wickets.

“He's one of the best in the world, has taken so many catches off my bowling. I want 11 Jaddus on the field,” Chahar said after earning the Player of the Match award for his returning with outstanding figures of 4 for 13 in his 4 overs.

Chahar said the Chris Gayle catch that Ruturaj Gikwad dropped off his bowling could have been taken by Jadeja.

“First over, when the catch went to Ruturaj, it was a quick one, only Jaddu could've taken that so I was like he should've been there,” Chahar added.

"India's greatest ever fielder," tweeted Vaughan.





In the 3rd over PBKS innings, Jadeja orchestrated the dismissal of opposition captain KL Rahul via a direct hit. Rahul and Gayle stuttered in the middle for a brief period and that was enough for Jadeja pounce on the ball and knock the stumps down.

A couple of overs later, Chahar deceived Gayle with a knuckle ball produced a leading edge of the left-hander’s bat. Jadeja, who was standing near the cover point region charged in and dived towards his left to take a stunning catch.

Batting first, PBKS were restricted to a paltry 106 for 8 in their 20 overs thanks to some stunning bowling by CSK with the new ball which was backed up by disciplined fielding.

In reply, CS never looked in any discomfort as they chased down the target in 15.4 overs with 6 wickets in the bank to jump to the second spot in IPL 2021 points table from the last position.

WATCH | IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK: Deepak Chahar stars in Chennai Super Kings' 6-wicket win





Reacting on his bowling performance, Chahar said: “I think Mayank's wicket I enjoyed the most - a dream ball for a bowler to swing and hit top of off stump. You want to pitch it close to middle and then move to hit top of off. I am always the one who starts the tone for the match. If I take a wicket or bowl a maiden over then obviously we can take the momentum. It's a big responsibility I've been having since the last four years and Mahi bhai has shown faith in me. Hopefully I can deliver in some more matches. As a bowler my plan is to bowl dots if I don't take wickets. The bowlers from the other end will also be able to take wickets.”