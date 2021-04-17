'Disgrace... He should be on the highest': Vaughan wants better pay for Ravindra Jadeja in BCCI's central contract

BCCI’s decision of not promoting all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja to the A+ category along with captain Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, has surprised former England captain Michael Vaughan. The former top-order batsmen, who does not shy away from voicing his views, said it was a ‘disgrace’ that Jadeja was not considered for the top bracket when BCCI announced annual central contracts for the upcoming season.

Like last year, there are only three cricketers – Kohli, Rohit and Bumrah – in the A+ category ( ₹7 cr) reserved for players who represent India in Tests, ODIs and T20Is.

Jadeja, however, has remained in category A – ₹5 cr – despite being a regular in all three formats of the game.

According to Vaughan Jadeja should be at the highest pay bracket.

“Disgrace ... he should be on a the biggest behind Virat ...” tweeted Vaughan.

Disgrace ... he should be on a the biggest behind Virat ... https://t.co/vx3IqqAYJZ — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 16, 2021





Jadeja has been a part of India’s Tests, ODIs and T20Is in the last 15-20 months or so before an injury ruled him out of latter half of the Australia series and the entire home series against England.

Also Read | BCCI picks 9 venues for T20 World Cup 2021 to be held in India: Reports

The all-rounder made a strong comeback in IPL 2021 for Chennai Super Kings.

Vaughan was not the only one left surprised by Jadeja’s pay scale. Former India chief selector MSK Prasad too said Jadeja is a genuine A+ candidate as he also boasts of good ICC rankings.

"Jadeja is a genuine A+ candidate. Those who play all formats and have good ICC rankings are included in the list. I cannot see any reason why he was not considered for A + Grade," Prasad told Cricbuzz. "I can see Pant in A+ soon. He is not regular now but it will be difficult to ignore him for the grade. Both Jadeja and Pant could be at the top bracket soon."

A total of 28 cricketers were awarded central contracts in four categories on Thursday.

All-rounder Pandya was one of the notable promotions to Grade A, which is worth ₹5 crore, despite the fact that he endured a back injury which has prevented him from bowling for much of the last year. He was in Grade B last year.

Rookies Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj have got their maiden central contracts worth ₹1 crore in grade C while Shardul Thakur has been elevated to group B.

The trio has been rewarded for lion-hearted performances during India's historic Test triumph in Australia this year.

Among the demotions, pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has dropped to Grade B, which is worth ₹3 crore, while Kedar Jadhav has been dropped for good.

Bhuvneshwar's demotion from A to B comes in the wake of prolonged absences due to different injuries and he is no longer an all-format regular.

The biggest setback has come for left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who has been pushed down two notches from Grade A to C.

GRADE A ( ₹5 crore): R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya.

GRADE B ( ₹3 crore): Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Agarwal.

GRADE C ( ₹1 crore): Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari , Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj.