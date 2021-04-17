'No we're not reviewing': MS Dhoni explains why he turned down Deepak Chahar's plea for a DRS in PBKS vs CSK IPL match

Chennai Super Kings recorded their first win of the Indian Premier League 2021 campaign as they beat Punjab Kings by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Deepak Chahar took four wickets to break the back of the PBKS’ batting unit as KL Rahul and Co. could only manage 106 runs. CSK chased the target down in 15.4 overs with Moeen Ali top-scoring.

However, there was an interesting moment during the IPL 2021 match No.8. Upbeat with the early wickets, pacer Chahar trapped new-man Shahrukh Khan with an in-swinger in the penultimate ball of the 5th over and went up in a vociferous appeal.

Chahar immediately turned towards skipper Dhoni after the umpire turned him down. But the CSK captain denied it, signaling that the ball might be going over the wickets. And he was right as the replays showed confirmed it.

After the match, Dhoni explained his decision not to take the review.

"I thought the LBW shout (against SRK) was high. So told him no we are not reviewing. I have always felt DRS is there to take the howlers away and not just to take a chance. You only take a chance if it's the last over of the game or it's someone very important," Dhoni said at the post-match presentation.

Dhoni was also extremely pleased with the growth of Deepak Chahar as a matured death bowler.

"Overall the years, he has matured into a death bowler too but he's somebody who gets more purchase than other bowlers. If you're looking to attack, why not finish his first four overs. Bravo can bowl at the death. It's not a secret," Dhoni said.

Recalling the IPL journey, Dhoni, who played his 200th match for CSK, said it was a very long one and made him feel good.

"It started in 2008 - played in SA, Dubai, and back home. Never thought Mumbai would be our home."

He was not happy with the relaid pitch at the M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai.

"After the wicket was relaid, we found it difficult to adjust to conditions. This is a very good wicket, but it depends on the conditions on that day. The ball moved today, but it didn't swing around a lot. There was no dew and enough seam movement," he added.