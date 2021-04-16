'Last game we got 220, today we couldn't get half of it,' PBKS captain KL Rahul says team needs to 'learn from mistakes'

Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul rued the mistakes made by his team in the Indian Premier League 2021 clash against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings on Friday and said that the players need to learn from them. After a disappointing start, and losing five wickets for 26, PBKS could only muster 106/8 in 20 overs against CSK.

The Chennai Super Kings chased down the total with six wickets in hand and 26 balls to spare. Speaking after the match, Rahul rued the fact that his team could only score 106, when they had scored 221 in the previous match.

"There's not much more to say. If any team loses five wickets in the first seven or eight overs, it's always going to be catch up. They bowled well, we played some bad shots, that's how the game goes. It (pitch) was a lot more sticky and tacky than what it looked like," Rahul said.

"Credit to the CSK bowlers, they bowled in the right channels, Deepak with his knuckle balls got a couple of wickets, getting myself run-out doesn't help the team. Just the way we started, the pitch was still okay, it wasn't a 100-110 wicket, maybe 150-160 sort of a wicket," he added.

"But it's a good learning for us, hopefully we can learn from these mistakes and come back stronger in the next game," Rahul added.

"We'd like to review ourselves on the key points that we speak about before the game and if we stuck to those plans. Last game we got 220, this game we couldn't get even half of it. It's important that we learn from our mistakes and that's the sort of team we want to be.

"We still want to go out there and play fearless cricket. It's T20 cricket, more often than not you'll score big runs but there'll be one or two games in a season where you lose wickets like this. It's important that we take it on the chin and move forward and get better next game," he signed off.