IPL 2021: One could be India's next captain, another was legendary India captain - Salman Butt on 'great' CSK-MI rivalry

In the Indian Premier League, there is perhaps no greater rivalry than that between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. The two franchises have won the trophy eight times between themselves, and whenever they go head-to-head, the battle is always one to watch. Perhaps, this is why the CSK vs MI clash is known as 'El Clasico' of IPL.

Even former Pakistan captain Salman Butt is hyped up about the contest between the two teams in Dubai on Sunday as IPL 2021 season resumes in the UAE.

In a video uploaded on his Youtube channel, Butt explained why the match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians is one of the most anticipated contests in IPL.

“CSK and MI are heavyweights of the IPL. Mumbai have obviously been dominant. But this time, MI are currently at the fourth position in the points table while CSK are second. It will be a big game. Both teams have match-winners and there are two great captains as well. One could be India’s next captain (in T20Is) and another was a legendary Indian captain,” Butt said.

“In the last match between MI and CSK, Kieron Pollard hammered 87 off 34. It was a thrilling match and, at one point, Mumbai had no chance of winning but Pollard played unbelievable innings.

"Both teams have such players who can change the momentum of the game. MI and CSK can make a comeback from any point. This is why the rivalry is so great," he signed off.