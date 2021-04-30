IPL 2021, PBKS predicted vs RCB: Will Rahul bring in World No. 1 Dawid Malan to shed Punjab’s inconsistency?

Punjab Kings will square off against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League 2021, match no. 26 in Ahmedabad. Despite a good start to their campaign, KL Rahul & Co have failed to curb their inconsistency. With two wins from six matches, they are placed sixth on the points table. It will be a tough challenge for Punjab when they lock horns with a strong and confident RCB. PBKS would definitely like to end their woes and likely to make a major change in their batting.

Let’s have a look at our PBKS Predicted XI vs RCB for IPL 2021 match:

KL Rahul: The skipper has been among runs but is getting a bit criticised for his slow approach. Rahul needs to break the shackles and pace up while batting.

Mayank Agarwal: Mayank has been getting good starts with the bat but he is failing to convert them to bigger innings. The PBKS opener must bounce back to provide a rollicking start to the team.

Chris Gayle: Universe Boss – Chris Gayle has appeared a bit rusty this season. The fans are eagerly waiting for the Gayle Storm to strikes as soon as possible.

Deepak Hooda: Hooda has already proven his capabilities with the bat. He is required to get back his consistency before he loses his spot to someone else from the lot.

Dawid Malan: Since Nicholas Pooran has been failing continuously to deliver with the bat, it’s time for Punjab Kings to get the services of World No. 1 T20 batsman. Getting Malan in the line-up may solve the middle-order woes.

Mosies Henriques: The Australian is yet to deliver up to his potential. He can be given another game given what he's achieved in the Big Bash League for New South Wales.

Shahrukh Khan: Mohammad Shahrukh has been brilliant with the bat so far in the tournament. He has been playing the catalyst role in PBKS’ batting line-up.

Chris Jordan: The England all-rounder produced a fine knock with the bat against KKR in the previous game. He needs to come up strong with the bowl as well.

Ravi Bishnoi: Ravi Bishnoi showcased his fielding skills with a blinder to get rid of Sunil Narine. He was quite economical with the bowl as well. However, the youngster needs to get among wickets just like last year.

Mohammed Shami: One of the crucial cogs in PBKS line-up, Mohammed Shami is still getting into the groove. The more he plays, the better it would be for him and the team.

Arshdeep Singh: The young left-arm quick has been fantastic with the ball and has provided crucial breakthroughs at crunch moments. He continues to be in PBKS’s playing XI for the RCB clash.

PBKS Predicted vs RCB: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Dawid Malan, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

