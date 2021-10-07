Home / Cricket / IPL 2021, PBKS Predicted XI vs CSK: Rahul might give opportunities to youngsters in last league match
IPL 2021, PBKS Predicted XI vs CSK: Rahul might give opportunities to youngsters in last league match

Punjab Kings KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal during the IPL.(ANI)
Punjab Kings KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal during the IPL.(ANI)
Published on Oct 07, 2021
By hindustantimes.com

Punjab Kings will take on Chennai Super Kings in their last IPL 2021 league-stage match in Dubai on Thursday. Inconsistency has been the bane of the K L Rahul-led Punjab team that lies sixth in the table with 10 points. Rahul & Co may find the going tough against CSK and a win may keep them in contention for a top-four spot, albeit only mathematically.

Here is PBKS Predicted XI vs CSK

KL Rahul: The skipper leads the season's charts with 528 runs but hasn't found much support from the middle-order. Rahul would look to end the tournament on a high.

Mayank Agarwal: PBKS' second most consistent batter after Rahul, Mayank Agarwal has so far managed to score 429 runs in IPL 2021. He and Rahul would once again want to give PBKS a good start against CSK.

Nicholas Pooran: The West Indies' left-hander has been a major disappointment for PBKS in this season. Pooran will get one last chance to impress the franchise before the mega auction next year.

Aiden Markram: The South Africa top-order batsman, who was drafted into the PBKS squad as a replacement, has done a fairly decent job. But what PBKS would want from him is a match-winning contribution.

Sarfaraz Khan: The talented Mumbai batsman was out for a duck in his first appearance in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. But Sarfaraz is likely to get another opportunity in the middle order.

Moises Henriques: It might not be a bad idea to promote Henriques in the batting order, considering his experience. The Australian all-rounder adds a lot to the team with his right-arm medium pace too.

Shahrukh Khan: He has done enough to keep Deepak Hooda out of the XI. The big-hitting right-hander would look to end IPL 2021 on a high.

Harpreet Brar: The left-arm spinner and left-handed batter has been very consistent for Punjab. He is likely to get another game.

Murugan Ashwin: The leg-spinner can get a game in place of Ravi Bishnoi, who has been simply superb in the opportunities he has got so far for Punjab.

Mohammed Shami: The India international has got 18 wickets and is the highest wicket-taker for PBKS in this season. He would look to continue the good work before the T20 World Cup.

Ishan Porel: The talented Bengal played one match for PBKS this season and went for runs. It might not be a bad idea to give him another go in place of the ever consistent Arshdeep Singh.

