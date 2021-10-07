IPL 2021, PBKS Predicted XI vs CSK: Rahul might give opportunities to youngsters in last league match

Punjab Kings will take on Chennai Super Kings in their last IPL 2021 league-stage match in Dubai on Thursday. Inconsistency has been the bane of the K L Rahul-led Punjab team that lies sixth in the table with 10 points. Rahul & Co may find the going tough against CSK and a win may keep them in contention for a top-four spot, albeit only mathematically.

Here is PBKS Predicted XI vs CSK

KL Rahul: The skipper leads the season's charts with 528 runs but hasn't found much support from the middle-order. Rahul would look to end the tournament on a high.

Mayank Agarwal: PBKS' second most consistent batter after Rahul, Mayank Agarwal has so far managed to score 429 runs in IPL 2021. He and Rahul would once again want to give PBKS a good start against CSK.

Nicholas Pooran: The West Indies' left-hander has been a major disappointment for PBKS in this season. Pooran will get one last chance to impress the franchise before the mega auction next year.

Aiden Markram: The South Africa top-order batsman, who was drafted into the PBKS squad as a replacement, has done a fairly decent job. But what PBKS would want from him is a match-winning contribution.

Sarfaraz Khan: The talented Mumbai batsman was out for a duck in his first appearance in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. But Sarfaraz is likely to get another opportunity in the middle order.

Moises Henriques: It might not be a bad idea to promote Henriques in the batting order, considering his experience. The Australian all-rounder adds a lot to the team with his right-arm medium pace too.

Shahrukh Khan: He has done enough to keep Deepak Hooda out of the XI. The big-hitting right-hander would look to end IPL 2021 on a high.

Harpreet Brar: The left-arm spinner and left-handed batter has been very consistent for Punjab. He is likely to get another game.

Murugan Ashwin: The leg-spinner can get a game in place of Ravi Bishnoi, who has been simply superb in the opportunities he has got so far for Punjab.

Mohammed Shami: The India international has got 18 wickets and is the highest wicket-taker for PBKS in this season. He would look to continue the good work before the T20 World Cup.

Ishan Porel: The talented Bengal played one match for PBKS this season and went for runs. It might not be a bad idea to give him another go in place of the ever consistent Arshdeep Singh.

