IPL 2021, PBKS Predicted XI vs SRH: Will Rahul give a game to the Universe Boss?

Punjab Kings will have to shrug off the disappointments of not finishing off the match against Rajasthan Royals when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL 2021 match in Sharjah on Saturday. Punjab needed 4 off the last over with 8 wickets in hand but somehow they found a way to lose it. KL Rahul would be eager to put all that behind him and put a solid performance that could eventually knock SRH out of the tournament.

Here is PBKS predicted XI against SRH

KL Rahul: He started the second leg of IPL 2021 from where he had left off in the first season. KL Rahul was simply brilliant at the top of the order for PBKS. He would be disappointed not to get a half-century the other night against RR and would look to add to his tally against SRH. (IPL 2021 Full Coverage)

Mayank Agarwal: The Indian opener got some luck and hit a sparkling fifty against the Royals. Along with Rahul, he is one of the pillars in the PBKS batting line-up.

Aiden Markram: The talented South African top-order batsman did all the right things but was left stranded at the non-striker's end in that last over that spelt doom for PBKS.

Nicholas Pooran: He had a disastrous time in the first leg of this IPL in India but the West Indies left-hander did show signs of improvement in the previous game. He would be mighty disappointed for not being able to finish off the match.

ALSO READ | 'We were on top but gave it away, that's not acceptable': RCB captain Kohli rues missed chances against CSK

Deepak Hooda: The powerful ball-striker had an off day against the Royals. His two-ball duck in the last over was one of the main reasons behind the pressure mounting on PBKS in that last over. But as he had shown in the first half of this league, he can very well take the match away from the opposition with his lusty hitting.

Fabien Allen: Rahul did not use Allen with the ball against RR and he didn't get to bat either but the West Indies all-rounder is the one to watch out for and can play a crucial role in the PBKS middle order.

Adil Rashid: The crafty England leg-spinner went the journey in the last match against the Royals but trust him to be a complete match-winner with the ball on his day.

Mohammed Shami: The India all-formant seamer was functioning like a well-oiled machine and would look to produce another impactful performance against SRH on Saturday.

Harpreet Brar: He is a mighty impressive youngster and managed to keep the talented Ravi Bishnoi out of the PBKS XI in the previous match and he did nothing wrong with his left-arm orthodox to lose his place in the side for the SRH match.

ALSO READ | 'You're 111 for no loss & then go on to lose the game, that's a real issue': Pietersen after CSK beat RCB by 6 wickets

Arshdeep Singh: Fast developing a reputation to be one of the most bankable death bowler, Arshdeep Singh put up a solid performance against RR. He will have a key role to play if PBKS are to go ahead in this tournament.