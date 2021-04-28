IPL 2021 Points Table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers match

The Royal Challengers Bangalore reclaimed the top spot from Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021 points table with a nail-biting 1-run win over Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. With five wins in six matches, RCB became the first side to achieve 10 points in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League.

The narrow loss, on the other hand, did not affect DC’s standings. The Rishabh Pant-led side are still comfortably placed at No.3 with four wins in six matches and a better net run rate than No. 4 Mumbai Indians, who are unlikely to pip them even after winning their next encounter and reaching eight points.

The ever-reliable de Villiers scored an unbeaten 42-ball 75 to power RCB to 171 for five before their bowlers, led by Harshal Patel (2/37), Mohammed Siraj (1/44) Kyle Jamieson (1/32), restricted Delhi to 170 for four. Needing 14 off the final over, Delhi fell agonisingly short as Rishabh Pant's back-to-back fours off the remaining two balls did not prove to be enough. Shimron Hetmyer (53 not out off 25) displayed some sensational hitting while batting alongside Pant (58 not out off 48) but they could not take their team over the line.

Here is how IPL 2021 points table looks like after DC vs RCB match

IPL 2021 points table after DC vs RCB match





Orange Cap

Orange Cap list

AB de Villiers blistering 75-run knock took him to the sixth spot but there were no changes in the top five run-getters of this year’s IPL. DC’s Shikhar Dhawan, who did not manage to score only 6 runs against RCB, still holds the top spot in Orange Cap lost with 265 runs in 6 matches. He if followed by PBKS Captain KL Rahul (240), RCB’s Glenn Maxwell (223), CSK’ Faf du Plessis and SRH’s Jonny Bairstow.

Purple Cap

Purple Cap list

DC pacer Harshal Patel continued his rich vein of form by picking up two more wickets against RCB and strengthening his position at the top of the Purple Cap list. Harshal now has 17 wickets in 6 matches. DC pacer Avesh Khan, who picked up the important wicket of Virat Kohli, is at No.2 with 12 wickets in 6 matches. MI’s Rahul Chahar, RR’s Chris Morris and CSK’s Deepak Chahar are at the third, fourth and fifth spot respectively