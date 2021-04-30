IPL 2021 points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after DC’s win over KKR

There has been a change in the Indian Premier League 2021 points table after Delhi Capitals’ comfortable win over the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. DC have toppled Royal Challengers Bangalore and jumped to the second position in the table. Prithvi Shaw played a blinder as he scored 82 runs off 41 balls to power DC to a seven-wicket win over KKR on Thursday.

DC moved to the second position in the IPL 2021 points table after the win. They now have five wins and two losses in the tournament so far and a better Net Run Rate than RCB. Virat Kohli’s side also has five wins but they have played a game less. Chennai Super Kings lead the table with five wins and a healthy NRR of 1.475.

On the other end of the spectrum, KKR suffered their fifth loss of the tournament. They are fifth in the IPL 2021 table with 4 points. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians’ improved their points tally with a win over Rajasthan Royals on Thursday.

Here is how the IPL 2021 points table looks like after DC’s win vs KKR:

IPL 2021 points table.

ORANGE CAP

In the Orange Cap list, Shikhar Dhawan regained his top position as he hit 46 runs against KKR. Dhawan has the Orange Cap with 311 runs to his name in seven matches. Behind him there is CSK’s Faf du Plessis who has 270 runs in six matches. DC’s Prithvi Shaw got into the top five after his innings on Thursday as he is third with 269 runs. PBKS captain KL Rahul is fourth with 240 runs and an average of 48. RR’s Sanju Samson completes the top five with 229 runs in 6 games.

IPL 2021 Orange Cap list.

PURPLE CAP

RCB’s Harshal Patel continues to hold the Purple Cap currently. He has 17 wickets in 6 games. DC’s young pacer Avesh Khan is behind him with 13 wickets while RR’s Chris Morris is third with 11 scalps. Mumbai Indians’ Rahul Chahar with 11 wickets is fourth.

IPL 2021 Purple Cap list.

Rashid Khan and Pat Cummins are fifth and sixth with the same number of wickets.