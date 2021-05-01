IPL 2021 points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Punjab Kings’s win over Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore had the chance to move above Chennai Super Kings into the top position in the Indian Premier League points table on Friday. However, they failed to grab the chance as they were defeated by Punjab Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. PBKS recorded their third win of the tournament as they trounced RCB by 34 runs to increase their points tally.

With the win, PBKS moved into the fifth position in the IPL 2021 points table and tied with Mumbai Indians, who are on fourth. Both teams have three wins but PBKs have played a game more. MI also have a better Net Run Rate of 0.071.

Meanwhile, RCB stayed on third position with 10 points from seven matches. They are behind Delhi Capitals, who also have the same number of points but a better NRR of 0.466. CSK are top with ten points from six games and a NRR of 1.475.

In the bottom half of the IPL table, Kolkata Knight Riders are sixth with two wins while Rajasthan Royals are seventh. Sunrisers Hyderabad are at the bottom with two points from six games.

Here is how the IPL 2021 points table looks like after PBKS’ win vs RCB:

IPL 2021 points table.





ORANGE CAP

In the Orange Cap list, KL Rahul replaced Shikhar Dhawan at the top as he scored 91 against RCB. Rahul has 331 runs at an average of 66.20 in the tournament. DC’s Shikhar Dhawan is second with 311 runs to his name in seven matches. Behind him there is CSK’s Faf du Plessis who has 270 runs in six matches. DC’s Prithvi Shaw got into the top five after his innings on Thursday as he is third with 269 runs. RR’s Sanju Samson completes the top five with 229 runs in 6 games.

IPL 2021 Orange Cap list.





PURPLE CAP

RCB’s Harshal Patel continues to hold the Purple Cap currently. He has 17 wickets in 7 games. DC’s young pacer Avesh Khan is behind him with 13 wickets while RR’s Chris Morris is third with 11 scalps. Mumbai Indians’ Rahul Chahar with 11 wickets is fourth.

IPL 2021 Purple Cap list.

Rashid Khan, Pat Cummins and Kyle Jamieson are on fifth, sixth and seventh with the same number of wickets.

