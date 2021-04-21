IND USA
Steve Smith of Delhi Capitals and Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals during the match between the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.(ANI Photo/DC Twitter)
cricket

IPL 2021 points table, Orange and Purple Cap list: DC jump over CSK with win against MI; race for Purple Cap heats up

  • IPL 2021 points table, Orange and Purple Cap list: Here is how the Indian Premier League looks like after Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets in Chennai.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 08:49 AM IST

The Delhi Capitals jumped over Chennai Super Kings to take the second spot in IPL 2021 points table after registering an important victory over defending champions Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.

DC currently have 6 points in 4 matches but are behind Royal Challengers Bangalore, who continue to hold the top spot, on net run rate.

Rohit Sharma’s MI, meanwhile have slid down to the fourth spot after their defeat to DC.

Batting first, MI were restricted to 137 for 9 as Amit Mishra registered figures of 4 for 24.

In reply, DC reached the target the target in 19.1 overs with six wickets in hand.

Here is how the IPL 2021 points table looks like after DC’s win vs MI

IPL 2021 points table after DC vs MI match
Orange Cap

IPL 2021 Orange Cap list
DC opener Shikhar Dhawan strengthened his position in the IPL 2021 highest run-scorer’s list with a patient knock of 45 against MI. Dhawan now has 231 runs in 4 matches. RCB’s Glenn Maxwell, PBKS’ KL Rahul and KKR’s Nitish Rana are at No.2, 3, and 4 in the Orange Cap list. MI captain Rohit Sharma broke into the top five for the first time.

Purple Cap

IPL 2021 Purple Cap list
DC Avesh Khan and MI bowlers Rahul Chahar and Trent Boult were all among the wickets and thereby maintaining their positions in the IPL 2021 highest wicket-takers’ list which is led by RCB’s Harshal Patel with 9 wickets in 3 matches.

ipl points table ipl 2021
