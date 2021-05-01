IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals name Gerald Coetzee as replacement for Livingstone

Rajasthan Royals have roped in South African fast bowler Gerald Coetzee as a replacement for middle order batsman Liam Livingstone for the remainder of the IPL 2021 season.

"Coetzee has played eight T20 matches so far and has taken nine wickets at an average of 23.33 in the format. He has represented his country in two under-19 World Cups. Rajasthan Royals’ next VIVO IPL 2021 encounter is against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on May 2," an official IPL release stated.

Royals have been struggling this season, having won only two of their 6 matches so far. The franchise has been hit hard by the withdrawal of foreign players due to injury and other reasons.

They already lost the likes of Ben Stokes, Liam Livingston and Australian paceman Andrew Tye this season.

"Liam Livingstone has flown back home late last night, due to bubble fatigue accumulated over the past year. We understand and respect his decision, and will continue supporting him in any way we can,” RR had said in a statement after the Englishman had flown back home.

Royals are being led for the first time this season by wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson.
































