IPL 2021, RCB Predicted XI vs DC: Virat Kohli expected to make a change to get back to winning ways

After experiencing the first defeat this season, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will be hoping to return to winning ways when they take the field against Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. The RCB batting line-up struggled a lot in their previous encounter against CSK. As captain Kohli mentioned about looking at it the right way, one change can be expected in the RCB line-up for the DC face-off.

Here is RCB’s predicted XI against DC:

Virat Kohli (c): The RCB captain has performed well as an opener, except for the last game against CSK. He would be raring to go against DC in Ahmedabad.

Devdutt Padikkal: Padikkal has certainly found his form after recovering from Covid-19. His scoring rate can cause a problem to the opposition. After a rough game Dhoni & Co, he will look to bounce back stronger.

Glenn Maxwell: The Australian all-rounder has been the biggest positive for the Royal Challengers. He has been in a spectacular form and will look to continue the same against DC tonight.

AB de Villiers: AB de Villiers has already shown his mettle against KKR. He had a bad day in the previous game but he still remains the key against DC.

Washington Sundar: Washington Sundar is yet to showcase his all-round qualities. However, he deserves another chance to prove his worth.

Dan Christian: With limited overseas available, Dan Christian is expected to continue against Delhi Capitals.

Shahbaz Ahmed: As Navdeep Saini failed to create any difference in the last encounter, he is likely to be replaced by left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed. The latter has been handy in scalping some quick wickets in death overs and can be considered against DC.

Kyle Jamieson: Kyle Jamieson was expensive in the last match. He would look to return better tonight to strengthen RCB’s bowling attack.

Mohammed Siraj: Mohammed Siraj bowled the fastest delivery of this season against CSK but failed to pick any wicket. He remains the vital cog in the RCB bowling unit and will be raring to go against DC.

Yuzvendra Chahal: Yuzvendra Chahal know the art of unsettling partnerships. He continues to be in the playing XI for tonight’s face-off

Harshal Patel: Harshal Patel has been in superb form and he is really making a mark in IPL 2021.

RCB predicted XI vs DC: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal