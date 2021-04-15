IPL 2021, RR vs DC: 'He used his variations well,' Irfan Pathan lauds 'brilliant' Jaydev Unadkat

Rajasthan Royals pacer Jaydev Unadkat starred for Rajasthan Royals with the ball in their second game of the Indian Premier League 2021 season against Delhi Capitals on Thursday. The left-armer was playing his first game of the season, having missed RR's opening match against Punjab Kings on Monday.

Unadkat topped DC's top-order, dismissing Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane. In his four overs, Unadkat registered figures of 15/3 in the match, thus helping RR restrict Delhi to 147/8 in 20 overs.

RR vs DC Live Score and Updates

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, former India left-arm fast bowler Irfan Pathan praised Unadkat and explained the things he did right in the match.

"Brilliant, brilliant by this left-armer. Especially what happened at the auctions. I always believe players don't ask for big money. If he is getting it, it's good for him. Look, when any bowler does well, it makes me really happy," Pathan said.

"Especially the way he bowled today. He used his variations really well, he was trying to hit the ball really, really hard, when he was trying to hit in the middle of the pitch. All the variations were working for him," Pathan added.

"When you get early wickets, it gives you a lot of confidence, and there is no looking afterwards. This spell of his bowling will give him lot of confidence going forward in IPL. It will be really good for Rajasthan Royals," he signed off.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON