‘He couldn’t hit a six’: Sehwag explains why Manish Pandey failed to finish 188-run chase against KKR

Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Manish Pandey on Sunday played a fighting knock of 61 runs off 41 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. However, his innings wasn’t enough to guide David Warner & Co. to victory. In pursuit of a 188-run target, the SRH were restricted to 177 for 5 as KKR won the game by 10 runs.

Pandey, who came to bat at No 3, struck well till he was accompanied by Jonny Bairstow (55) in match 3 of IPL 2021. Once the Englishmen was dismissed, Pandey seemed to be struggling, and of course, he lacked support from the other end. The asking rate went up in the death overs but Pandey couldn’t manage to hit a boundary in the last six overs, except for the six he smashed off the last ball.

Speaking about his innings, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag opined that Pandey got well settled but couldn’t find the right ball to hit. In a conversation with Cricbuzz, Sehwag made his remarks while answering a fan’s question over Manish Pandey’s inability to hit boundaries in death overs despite settling in.

“Pandey couldn’t hit a boundary in the last three overs he batted against KKR. That lone six came off the last ball when the match was over. He had an important role play. He already had faced the pressure and was set. Had he taken the initiative to smash a few boundaries, SRH wouldn’t have lost the game by 10 runs,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

“It happens sometimes that you are a set batsman but you don’t get the balls to hit. I think the same thing had happened with Manish Pandey. He didn’t get any ball in his radar and hence, he couldn’t hit a six,” he added.

Former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra heaped praise on KKR skipper Eoin Morgan for making tactical changes in field positions to restrict Manish Pandey from scoring.

“Pandey’s radar is mostly towards mid-wicket and long-on. Until the mid-wicket fielder was up (inside the circle), he got runs. Once the fielder went deep, Pandey found it difficult to score. For this, I would like to appreciate KKR captain Eoin Morgan. He may have made the change in the field a bit late but the move worked in restricting Manish Pandey,” said Ashish Nehra.