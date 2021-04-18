'He has experience, why not give him a chance,' Pragyan Ojha names player who may solve SRH's middle-order woes

Sunrisers Hyderabad's batting has let David Warner's side down at the start of the Indian Premier League 2021 season. SRH lost their third straight game in a row on Saturday, losing to Mumbai Indians by 13 runs. Chasing 151, SRH Warner and Jonny Bairstow gave the team a solid start, but the middle-order collapsed again, and Sunrisers lost yet another match.

Former India bowler Pragyan Ojha believes that SRH should give a chance to allrounder Kedar Jadhav in their next game as he can offer some experience to the middle-order.

"He (Jadhav) has the experience of playing in Chennai. He has played for CSK, which was his home venue. He has practised a lot," Ojha told Sports Today.

"If he gets a chance, he is a quality player, and he has got that experience. When you see the middle order not doing that well, why not give Kedar a chance? He has the experience, and he has been there and done that," Ojha added.

Former India batsman Deep Dasgupta backed Ojha's choice and said that Jadhav could perform better on Chennai pitches.

"Kedar will bring in a little bit of experience in that middle-order, especially when you’re putting Bairstow at the top of the order. You have that middle-order which is inexperienced. Kedar, last season, was not the greatest," Dasgupta told Sports Today.

"But having said that, he has got quality. We can’t deny that. Maybe put Kedar Jadhav in the middle order. And given the Chennai pitch, maybe he can give a couple of overs with his unorthodox action," he signed off.

