‘The captain is here with a sense of purpose’: Rishabh Pant goes with all guns blazing in the nets - WATCH

Young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has become the talk of the town ever since he was named Delhi Capitals captain for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The youngster has been in terrific form lately and will lead the side in the absence of Shreyas Iyer who was ruled out of the tournament due to a shoulder injury.

Under Pant’s leadership, DC will begin their IPL 2021 campaign against MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings on Saturday at Wankhede. Ahead of the game, the newly-appointed skipper hit the nets on Monday and looked in great touch.

The franchise shared a video on Instagram in which Pant could be seen interacting with teammates, head coach Ricky Ponting and was also was seen smashing the ball perfectly during the training session.

ALSO READ | 'Played with lot of Englishmen, Australians, they just give up on mental health'

“The captain is here, and he's here with a sense of purpose. @rishabpant, a man on a mission this #IPL2021,” the caption of the video read.

Check out the video:

Pant will enter the tourney after showcasing a terrific performance against England in Tests and ODIs at home. Before that, he played a crucial role in India's Test series triumph in Australia.

In the recently-concluded 3-match ODI rubber, he scored 155 runs in the last two games as India won the series 2-1. Earlier in the Test series, he slammed his first century at home and also scored two half-centuries.

ALSO READ | Pant looking to ‘do something different’ in first game against Dhoni's CSK

All eyes will be on him when the Delhi-based franchise will take the field against Dhoni’s CSK on Saturday. However, the youngster is pretty confident about his new role and looking forward to a great season ahead.

“My first match as Captain will be against Mahi (MS Dhoni) bhai. It will be a good experience for me as I have learned a lot from him. I have my own experience as a player as well. I'll apply my own experience and the learnings from MS Dhoni, and try to do something different against CSK,” Pant was quoted as saying in a DC press release.