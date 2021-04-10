'Unimpressed with a few things': Brian Lara would 'love to speak to' Devdutt Padikkal about his batting

The Royal Challengers Bangalore began the IPL 2021 in style, securing a narrow two-wicket win over defending champions Mumbai Indians in the season opener on Friday. With Virat Kohli opening the innings with Washington Sundar, RCB were provided a decent start by their captain himself, followed by some impressive batting in the middle overs by Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers.

Also Read | 'He is better than genius': Manjrekar's ultimate praise for RCB star

RCB's decision to open the batting with Sundar and Kohli stemmed from the fact that Devdutt Padikkal, who had a fantastic season opening the batting last season, had recently tested positive for Covid-19, and even though he has returned a negative test since, the left-handed batsman is expected to miss the first few games this season for the team. Former West Indies captain Brian Lara reckons RCB will miss Padikkal at the top due to what he brings to the table.

Also Read | IPL 2021 Full Coverage

"He provided a fresh air going in there. Aaron Finch didn't do very well and he got replaced, but if there was one constant it was Padikkal. They are going to miss him at the very beginning of the tournament," Lara said on Star Sports.

Benched the entire season in 2019, Padikkal made his debut for RCB last year and scored 473 runs from 15 matches, becoming only the second batsman in the history of the tournament to amass over 400 runs in debut season. Padikkal peeled off five half-centuries and often gave RCB solid starts at the top with different opening partners throughout the tournament.

Lara explained that while he foresees a promising future for Padikkal, there are certain things about him/his batting that did not impress the West Indies legend. "Of course, that left-right combination as well is so very important. Hopefully he gets back in fit. I was really impressed with a few things, unimpressed with a few things as well which I'd love to love to speak to him about but he's pretty much got a bright future," Lara pointed out.