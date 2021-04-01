IPL 2021: Sehwag and Bumrah included as de Villiers picks his all-time IPL XI ahead of 2021 season, no Raina

Ahead of the IPL 2021, Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman AB de Villiers has named his all-time IPL XI, with seven Indian cricketers and four overseas players making the list. De Villiers was a little hesitant about his own place in his XI as one of the four overseas players, but kept himself as one of the three options at No. 4.

"Last night I was thinking that if I pick my IPL XI and I include myself, how bad would that look. So, opening the batting, I would pick someone whom I started with at Delhi, Viru (Virender Sehwag) at 1 and someone who I think has played some of the best cricket in the world in the last five years, Rohit at No. 2," De Villiers told Cricbuzz in an interaction.

The No. 3 spot in de Villiers’ IPL XI belongs to none other than his RCB captain Virat Kohli, who is also the leading run-getter in the history of the IPL, leading the charts with 5878 runs including five centuries at 39 fifties. The two candidates de Villiers has considered for the No. 4 spot along with himself are Steve Smith and Kane Williamson, calling them his 'replacements' if need be. MS Dhoni makes it as the captain of the team, followed by Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar as two of the three frontline fast bowlers.

"Then obviously Virat at No. 3, followed by I’d say either Williamson, or Smith, or myself… these are the two replacements. Ben Stokes at 5, MS at six as captain, and at No. 7, I’d put Jaddu, Mr. Jadeja. Rashid Khan at 8, Bhuvi at 9, Kagiso Rabada at 10 and Bumrah at 11," de Villiers said.

Also known as Mr. 360, de Villiers explained the reason behind Stokes' inclusion over any other option. "I’d put Stokes because obviously we know what he can do with the bat, but also considering that extra seaming option. Got the two spinners and then Bumrah, Rabada and Bhuvi as fast bowlers. So that pretty much covers everything," de Villiers mentioned.