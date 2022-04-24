'I don't know why Mumbai didn't go back to him. He's an awesome talent': SRH's Brian Lara lauds 21-year-old youngster

The Sunrisers Hyderabad produced a dominant performance in their game against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2022 Indian Premier League, defeating the side by 9 wickets in the second game of the double-header Saturday. After bowling out the RCB on merely 68 – the lowest total in IPL 2022 so far – Sunrisers chased down the target with 12 overs to spare. The RCB registered the fifth-lowest total in league history, and South Africa youngster Marco Jansen began the carnage for the Sunrisers. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

Jansen picked three wickets in the second over, removing RCB captain Faf du Plessis, former captain Virat Kohli, and Anuj Rawat to leave the side reeling at 8/3. Jansen eventually finished with figures of 3/25 in four overs and was named the player of the match. Following the game, Brian Lara heaped praise on the youngster, as well as the entire bowling unit for its incredible outing against RCB.

“We've got some good bowlers. We went back to the auction and we got Bhuvi and Natarajan from the old team. We added a couple of youngsters. Marco Jansen.. I don't know why Mumbai didn't go back to him. He is an awesome talent,” Lara said on Star Sports.

The SRH and Mumbai Indians were engaged in a bidding war for Jansen in the IPL 2022 auction, with Hyderabad succeeding in the acquisition of the youngster at INR 4.20 crore.

“They're all working in tandem. The captain is well and truly controlling this group on the field. I didn't see ourselves as a wicket-taking team but more like a team that can contain the batsmen, but the guys are taking the early wickets which is very important," Lara continued.

Honestly, at some point of time, the opposing team would realise that they can't go too hard against us, but I'm sure we are going to have another plan for that. So far, it has been exceptional."

The Sunrisers Hyderabad had begun their campaign in IPL 2022 with two straight losses; however, they made a remarkable comeback to secure five wins on the trot and jumped to second spot in the points table on Saturday, thanks to their huge win over RCB.

