IPL 2022: Captain MS Dhoni left furious after Mukesh Choudhary bowls a wide delivery in final over against SRH - WATCH

MS Dhoni returned as the captain of Chennai Super Kings and the team bounced back to winning ways on Sunday as they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. However, Dhoni looked a lot animated than ever before in the IPL 2022 game, and at one stage, was left furious with young pacer Mukesh Choudhary, who delivered a wide ball in the final over of SRH's chase. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

It was during the third ball of the final over of the game when Mukesh angled it down towards leg side to Nicholas Pooran and unfortunately dished out a wide delivery.

It was then that Dhoni was spotted being furious at the bowler, pointing towards the fielders placed on the off side, probably indicating that he should have gone wide of off stump.

“MS Dhoni didn't tell me anything special about that over, he just told me to bowl stump to stump and not try anything fancy,” Mukesh said at the end of the game on his discussion with the captain before the start of the final over.

The youngster did play a key role in CSK's 13-run win as he picked 4 wickets for 46, although he was hit for 24 runs in the final over.

Well, Dhoni did have some advice for the youngster and for all bowlers in T20 cricket.

“I always told my bowlers, you may get hit for 4 sixes in an over, but the 2 balls that you save - ultimately in a high-scoring game - those are the 2 deliveries that will help you win the game.

“Because a lot of bowlers, after getting 3-4 sixes, they will be like let's get done with it but that one boundary or even instead of sixes if you get hit for 2 fours that will help you in a game. I don't know if they believe in that theory, but it really works,” he said in the post-match presentation.

