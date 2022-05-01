IPL 2022: MS Dhoni breaks Rahul Dravid's unique T20 record as he returns as CSK captain in SRH game

On return as captain of the Chennai Super Kings on Sunday in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Pune, MS Dhoni scripted a unique T20 record surpassing India legend Rahul Dravid. This was the first time Dhoni will be leading the CSK side in IPL 2022 after Ravindra Jadeja was named the skipper at the start of the season, but relinquished the position on Saturday and handed it back to the veteran wicketkeeper. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

Dhoni on Sunday became the oldest Indian player to lead a team in T20 cricket surpassing Dravid. At 40 years and 298 days, Dhoni holds the top spot in the unique list, going past Dravid, who had last led Rajasthan Royals at 40 years and 268 days. The next three Indians on the list are - Sunil Joshi (40y 135d), Anil Kumble (39y 342d) and Sourav Ganguly (39y 316d).

Dhoni resumed CSK captaincy after Jadeja handed over the responsibility back to him in a bid to focus on his game. Under the star all-rounder, who was the first player to be retained by CSK for the 2022 season, CSK lost six of their first eight games to stand ninth in the table, leaving their season hanging on a thread.

Besides, Jadeja's form had suffered as well as he managed only 112 runs in 96 balls this season while picking five wickets only.

Talking about the game, Sunrisers captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl against Chennai at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

SRH remained unchanged for the match while CSK made a couple of changes. “We have a couple of changes. Bravo and Dube are out. Devon and Simarjeet Singh are in,” Dhoni said at toss.

