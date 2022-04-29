'It was an emotional celebration': Chetan Sakariya explains his 'Dragon Ball Z' act in DC vs KKR IPL 2022 tie

Playing his first game of the season for Delhi Capitals, left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya struck early to remove Kolkata Knight Riders opener Aaron Finch cheaply on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium. The Indian castled Finch, who missed the line before the ball crashed into the off and middle stump. Sakariya came up with his trademark ‘Wakanda Forever’ styled celebration and followed it up with a 'Dragon Ball Z' Goku celebration, putting two fingers on his forehead and closed eyes. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

Sakariya, who returned figures of 1/17 in his three overs, explained his unique celebration after the game and said it was dedicated to his father. The fast bowler's father Kanjibhai Sakariya had passed away last year after contracting Covid-19.

"It was an emotional celebration. This was for my father because he always wanted me to dismiss an international batter by getting him bowled. If I used to pick wickets through some other ways like caught, he used to tell me to dislodge the stumps. It was as if I was communicating with my father and telling him that I achieved it," Sakariya told Kuldeep Yadav in an interview.

Sakariya had played all 14 games for Rajasthan Royals in the last IPL season. He was bought by Delhi Capitals for 4.2 crores this year in the February auction.

While Sakariya talked about the significance of his 'Dragon Ball Z' act, Kuldeep thanked long-time friend Yuzvedra Chahal for his support during tough times.

"Thank you so much, Chahal. You have always supported me during my tough times. Even in these good times, keep supporting me as you have always been doing. Things like this keep motivating me to perform all the time. Yuzvendra Chahal is like an elder brother to me. The way he's been backing me...it feels really good. Thank you, Chahal," said the tweaker.

While Sakariya provided an early breakthrough, tweaker Kuldeep wreaked havoc in the middle overs to restrict Kolkata to 146 for nine. Mustafizur Rahman also recorded 3/18 in his four as a clinical bowling display set up Delhi's four-wicket victory.

David Warner shone with the bat to hit 42 off 26 balls before Rovman Powell added finishing touches. The West Indian notched up an unbeaten 33 to take his team past the line. With four wins so far, the Capitals are currently placed sixth in the league standings with eight points.

