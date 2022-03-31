IPL 2022, CSK Predicted XI vs LSG: Jadeja could be tempted to give India's Under-19 World Cup star a place in the team

Title defenders Chennai Super Kings did not have an ideal start to their IPL 2022 campaign as they lost the season opener to Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets. But these are still early days in the tournaments and a defeat in the first game of the tournament will allow CSK to fine tune their approach. Newly-appointed captain Ravindra Jadeja might have some thinking to do after how his batters capitulated against KKR. Barring MS Dhoni, who top scored with 50, only Robin Uthappa and Jadeja could conjure a fight.

Next up for CSK are a wounded Lucknow Super Giants who lost their first ever IPL match and will be eager to get off the mark on the points table. Keeping that in mind, what Playing XI will CSK field? Let’s find out.

1 Ruturaj Gaikwad: Last year’s Orange Cap winner Gaikwad had a short stay at the crease – four balls to be precise before he nicked to the keeper first ball of the match to be dismissed for a duck. Expect a rousing comeback from the 25-year-old promising batter.

2 Devon Conway: The swashbuckling opener could face no more than eight balls but his low score is something CSK won’t fret over much. The New Zealand batter is expected to come out all guns blazing this season and a glimpse of it could be provided as early as the next game.

3 Robin Uthappa: The 36-year-old veteran showed that he still has enough gas left in the tank. Uthappa cracked two fours and two sixes, scoring an impressive 28 off 21 balls before he was out stumped. Uthappa has more to offer and LSG would be aware of the same.

4 Ambati Rayudu: He was unfortunately run out by captain Jadeja, but like Uthappa, Rayudu too would be eager to get some runs going soon in the tournament. It won’t come as a surprise if a see a 2018-like season from the experienced batter.

5 Ravindra Jadeja (Captain): Jadeja’s strike rate of 92 was slightly concerning but it was understandable given the circumstance of when he came to bat. A little more support from the top order could see Jadeja bring out his sword celebration soon.

6 MS Dhoni (WK): He could have batted a spot below but MS Dhoni’s vintage knock on Saturday makes him a favourite to bat at No. 6, let alone ahead of Jadeja. The old tiger brought out the deafening roar with the bat, smashing seven fours and one six for his 50 off 38 balls. This could be Dhoni’s season but for that, he needs to bat slightly higher than 7.

7 Shivam Dube: With Dhoni batting higher, Dube could take over the role of a finisher. Against KKR, Dube scored 3 off 6 but with a clarity over his role, the all-rounder could become a finished product in the time to come.

8 Dwayne Bravo: The veteran West Indies all-rounder at No. 8. Yes, that’s how deep CSK’s batting runs. Bravo did not get a chance to bat in the previous game but if he gets the opportunity, expect some Calypso firework and some smart slower ones with the ball.

9 Mitchell Santner: The left-arm New Zealand spinner bowled well to pick up a wicket and his economy rate wasn’t alarming either. He could outfox the LSG batters with his guile and speed variation.

10 Adam Milne: He can crank up some serious pace and if LSG’s batting against Mohammed Shami is any hint, the New Zealand pacer would be smacking his lips.

11 Rajvardhan Hangargekar: The only change CSK can make from the previous match is bring India’s Under-19 star Hangargekar into the mix ahead of Tushar Deshpande, who conceded 23 from three overs. Hangargekar is young and hungry and is capable of striking them big, as his social media video with Dhoni proved a few days ago.

CSK's Predicted XI: 1 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2 Devon Conway, 3 Robin Uthappa, 4 Ambati Rayudu, 5 Ravindra Jadeja (Captain), 6 MS Dhoni (WK), 7 Shivam Dube, 8 Dwayne Bravo, 9 Mitchell Santner, 10 Adam Milne, 11 Rajvardhan Hangargekar

