IPL 2022, DC Predicted XI vs LSG: David Warner, Anrich Nortje available for selection; Tim Seifert likely to sit out

IPL 2022, DC Predicted XI vs LSG: Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals kicked-off their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign on a remarkable note, securing a four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in the opener. However, the franchise were soon handed a reality check by Hardik Panyda-led Gujarat Titans in the second encounter, which they lost by 14 runs.

The Delhi unit will now look to get back to winning ways when they lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who are on a two-match winning spree.

As Delhi aim to bounce back on winning ways, here is what their Playing XI could look like against LSG.

Prithvi Shaw: Prithvi Shaw has not been in the greatest of forms but will surely look to deliver in the clash against Lucknow.

David Warner: The swashbuckling Aussie opener will reunite with the franchise for a second stint and will look to make a strong start to his IPL 2022 campaign.

Mandeep Singh: Delhi Capitals batting is not very strong at least if we go by the papers. This therefore provides the Punjab cricketer an opportunity to rise up to the occasion.

Rishabh Pant: The Delhi Capitals skipper will be itching to get some runs and lead the team from the front.

Lalit Yadav: He has so far proved to be a vital cog in the Delhi Capitals batting line-up and the franchise will hope the 25-year-old does what he has been doing so far.

Axar Patel: The all-rounder was expensive in Delhi's clash against Gujarat but he proved to be match-winner against Mumbai.

Rovman Powell: The Windies all-rounder brings depth to Delhi's not so inspiring batting line-up.

Shardul Thakur: The medium-pacer, who has time and again shown his batting abilities, will look to be an asset to the side in both the departments of the game.

Anrich Nortje: The South Africa speedster is available for selection, DC assistant coach Shane Watson confirmed in the pre-match presser.

Kuldeep Yadav: The Chinaman will form a good spin duo with Axar and hence he should be considered a must pick in the playing XI.

Mustafizur Rahman: The Bangladeshi quick was exceptional in the clash against Titans and will look to draw inspiration from it and produce a similar show against Lucknow.