IPL 2022 DC Predicted XI vs RCB: Pant set to make two huge changes, star Australia all-rounder likely to play first game

It may still be early days in IPL 2022, but Delhi Capitals need to keep up the winning momentum following their 44-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders. Currently placed eight on the points table, Capitals have won two matches out of four and captain Rishabh pant would not want to leave things for too late given the fact that other teams are beginning to peak and that seven of them are on six points each. After getting the better of KKR, DC are set to face a stiff challenge from Royal Challengers Bangalore, who will be eager to get back to winning ways themselves. Keeping that in mind, here is the Probable XI the Capitals might field for their IPL match against RCB on Saturday.

1 Prithvi Shaw: The destructive opening has been in red-hot form, especially in the Powerplay, and will once again be key for DC’s chances with the bat. If Shaw can get going, again, the one thing he would want to make sure is that he goes on and converts his start.

2. David Warner: After getting out cheaply against Lucknow Super Giants, Warner had a fruitful return to the franchise he started with all those years ago with an impressive 61 against the Knight Riders and DC would want him to keep it up, let alone better it.

3 Rishabh Pant (Captain/WK): The Delhi Capitals captain Pant has had starts in all three of his previous outings but hasn’t been able to take it forward. Even a quick-fire fifty from Pant at No. 3 would go a long way in giving DC a formidable score on the board.

4 Mitchell Marsh: Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is likely to play his first game of the season and the Capitals and Pant would hope that he is able to produce a repeat of his BBL form in IPL 2022

5 Rovman Powell: The big man from the Caribbean needs to produce a big knock of he is to keep his place in the team. This could be the final chance for Powell given the fact that the rest of the guys have outperformed him.

6 Lalit Yadav: Yadav scored an unbeaten 48 against Mumbai Indians to begin the season on a high and has looked good so far. Plus, that he can bowl economical overs and pick up wickets makes him a tough option to replace.

7 Axar Patel: Axar may not have picked wickets but has been handy with the bat lower down the order. However, Capitals would be hoping Axar to tighten things up with the ball as well now.

8 Shardul Thakur: Thakur has been among the wickets in the previous two matches and with his ability to hit lusty blows, Shardul will be hard to bench.

9 Kuldeep Yadav: Being with the Capitals has injected a fresh lease of life in Kuldeep’s career. The left-arm wrist-spinner is high on confidence following his match-winning figures of 4/35 against KKR, and based on current form, the RCB batters may not want to undermine him.

10 Anrich Nortje: Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman hasn’t bowled badly but having gone wicketless might pave the way for Anrich Nortje’s return, given the strong batting line-up RCB possesses. His quick pace can rattle RCB’s top order which has often made it difficult for them to come back.

11 Khaleel Ahmed: Left-arm pacer Khaleel is bowling in some real rhythm and with seven wickets in the last three games, he doesn’t need to worry about his place in the Playing XI.

DC's Predicted XI vs RCB: 1 Prithvi Shaw, 2 David Warner, 3 Rishabh Pant (Captain/WK), 4 Mitchell Marsh, 5 Rovman Powell, 6 Lalit Yadav, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Anrich Nortje, 11 Khaleel Ahmed