IPL 2022: DC head coach Ricky Ponting breaks silence on Nortje's return; provides huge update on Warner's comeback game

Delhi Capitals faced their first defeat of the season on Saturday, losing by 14 runs to Gujarat Titans in Pune. Chasing a 172-run target, Delhi Capitals failed to build a lethal partnership as GT pacers Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, and captain Hardik Pandya took seven wickets among themselves to secure a win at the MCA Stadium. With the win, the Titans climbed to the third position while DC are fourth in the IPL table.

The Capitals missed a number of their overseas stars including the Australian pair of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh, as well as South Africa's Anrich Nortje who has been one of the key players for the franchise in the past two years. However, DC head coach Ricky Ponting had a good news for the DC fans over the availability of the three overseas stars.

Warner has landed in Mumbai after being rested for the limited-overs leg of Australia's tour of Pakistan, while Marsh is recovering from a hip strain.

"Davey (Warner) should be there for the next game and Mitch Marsh for the game after," Ponting said in the post-match press conference, as quoted by Reuters.

“He (Marsh) picked up that slight hip flexor strain in Pakistan. So we need to get a lot of treatment work into him and obviously a few good training sessions before he is available for selection.”

Nortje, meanwhile, has not played since last year's Twenty20 World Cup after being sidelined with a back and hip injury.

Ponting, however, said the 28-year-old has resumed bowling in the nets and would play Thursday's match against IPL debutants Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai.

"I think he has to get through another maybe four or five-over spell at 100 percent capacity and then I think if he gets clearance from Cricket South Africa, he should be right to go," Ponting said.