'Even Shaheen doesn't bowl over 145 kph, but Umran...': Pakistan legend says SRH pacer will 'make a name for himself'

With one impressive performances after the other in IPL 2022, Umran Malik is winning admirers. From Dale Steyn to Ravi Shastri to Sunil Gavaskar to the legendary Kapil Dev, all are in awe of the 21-year-old pacer from Sunrisers Hyderabad and his excess pace in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. Umran can constantly clock around 150 kph and more, something that makes him unique talent. India has traditionally produced brilliant fast bowlers, but probably none as quick as Umran. Sure, there have been bowlers who have occasionally entered the late 140, but Umran, who has grabbed nine wickets from six matches, continues to do it ball after ball, match after match. (Also Read: 'If I were at MI, I'd have bowled him' - Harbhajan says Indian youngster has potential to be 'spin-bowling all-rounder')

Umran's popularity has reached the other side of the border. Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has earmarked the young quick to play for India soon. Latif reckons Umran can be in it for the long haul and his emergence is a sign that India will continue to produce fast bowlers with excess pace.

"He has been bowling really quick. I think he has done exactly what Dale Steyn told him to do. You don't find bowlers who can bowl at 150 kph regularly but he has that ability to bowl at 155 and even quicker. He is a speedy bowler and hitting him is not at all easy. He is currently playing T20 but I have a feeling that he will soon play for India. He can play cricket for a long time. This is a very good sign for Indian cricket that these fast bowlers are coming through the ranks," Latif said on the YouTube show Caught Behind.

The T20 World Cup is five months away but Latif expects Umran to board the flight to Australia. Comparing Umran with the best pace bowlers in the world, the former Pakistan captain believes that the Indian quick is ahead of the likes of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and even Shaheen Afridi for that matter as all three bowlers have dropped their pace.

"He will learn a lot from this stint at SRH since the team is also playing well. He should start training for international cricket. We have the Asia Cup and then there is the World Cup. On Australia's bouncy pitches, he can be a very useful bowler. All the pace bowlers have shown a drop in speed – Starc, Cummins. Haris Rauf is there, but he has an effective bouncer. Even Shaheen can’t bowl beyond 145 kph, but Umran Malik is different. I think in the time to come, in he will make a name for himself with the white ball," added Latif.

