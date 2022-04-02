IPL 2022 GT vs DC Live Streaming: When and where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Live

Both teams made a winning start to their campaign in the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and both will aim to build on that winning start when IPL newbie Gujarat Titans take on Delhi Capitals at the Maharashtra Cricket association Stadium in Pune on Saturday.

Gujarat beat fellow newbie Lucknow Super Giants in their opener by five wickets where Mohammed Shami starred with the ball following his impressive spell with the new ball. However, Vijay Shankar and Shubman Gill's poor batting along with Varun Aaron's expensive spell will be a cause for concern heading into their second IPL game.

Delhi, on the other hand, who were without a majority of their overseas players, stunned five-time IPL Mumbai Indians by four wickets. And now, the availability of Mustafizur Rahman and Lungi Ngidi will boost their morale.

Here's all you need to know about GT vs DC Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals?

The IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

At what time does the IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals begin?

The IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals begins at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday (April 2).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals?

The IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.