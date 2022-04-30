'I was fuming. It was stupid cricket': KL Rahul furious at LSG batters after middle-order collapse against PBKS

The Lucknow Super Giants registered a phenomenal win over the Punjab Kings on Friday night, as they moved to third spot in the points table with six wins in the season so far. It was a low-scoring affair at the MCA Stadium in Pune where the Kings restricted LSG to 153/8 in 20 overs, but faltered in the run-chase as Mayank Agarwal's side fell 20 runs short. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

The LSG faced a middle-order collapse as they went from 98/2 in 12.2 overs to reeling at 111/6 within the next 19 deliveries. However, late cameos from Dushmantha Chameera (17), Jason Holder (11) and Mohsin Khan (13) pushed the LSG to a competitive total in the game.

Regardless, the side's captain KL Rahul insisted that he was “fuming” with the side's batting effort.

"I was fuming after the first innings because it was stupid cricket with the bat, the experienced guys in the team. It does happen but we did talk about it at the timeout that it's a tricky pitch but 160 is something we can put on the board. But a couple of bad shots and the runout didn't help. I was unhappy with that middle phase but this game has been completely about the bowlers," said Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Chameera and Mohsin played a vital role with the ball in the game as well; while the Sri Lankan ended with figures of 2/17 in four overs, Mohsin took three wickets, conceding only 24 runs in his four-over quota.

"The way they scored those crucial 25-30 runs at the back end and then the way they bowled throughout the 20 overs was brilliant. They executed their plans to perfection and they held their nerve. They were brave with the bat and ball, so really happy with the way we played as a team but batting unit I think we need to go back and get better," said KL Rahul.

