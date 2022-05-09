IPL 2022 Live Streaming MI vs KKR: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live

IPL 2022 Live Streaming MI vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders resembled a sinking ship ahead of a rather inconsequential IPL 2022 match against bottom-placed Mumbai Indians who, even if already out of reckoning, will have their tails up here on Monday. Panned for trying out too many combinations at the top, a part of their constant chopping and changing strategy this season which backfired on them pretty badly, KKR are coming off a 75-run drubbing at the hands of table toppers Lucknow Super Giants. While MI will enter the upcoming game on the back of a five-run win over second-placed Gujarat Titans. MI under Rohit Sharma have already been eliminated from the race to the playoffs as they have just four points from 10 matches and even if they win all their remaining games, the five-time champions can reach only 12 points, far from what is needed to advance to the next stage. (Follow IPL Coverage)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here's all you need to know about MI vs KKR Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

The IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

At what time does the IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders begin?

The IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders begins at 7:30 PM IST on Monday (May 9).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

The IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

How to watch IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the IPL 2022 match between MI vs KKR on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON