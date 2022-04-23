IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH Live Streaming: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live

They stuttered at the start but Sunrisers Hyderabad notched up four straight wins to prove that they have enough firepower to be a top-four side in the ongoing IPL season. But the Kane Williamson-led unit faces a stiff challenge against high-flying Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have been among the consistent teams this year. While Faf du Plessis found his lost mojo with a brilliant 96 against Lucknow Super Giants, Dinesh Karthik remains a vital element of Bangalore's attack. The 36-year-old Karthik has been in phenomenal touch for RCB, playing the role of a finisher to perfection. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

The spotlight will also be on Virat Kohli, who perished for a golden duck in the last game. Bangalore batters will have their task cut out against a formidable bowling unit comprising the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Natarajan and Umran Malik. The two pacers are known for their guile bowling display while Umran belongs to the rare crop of bowlers who can clock 150 kph with absolute ease. Bangalore are currently third on the table with 10 points. Hyderabad are fifth with four wins in six games.

