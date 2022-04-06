IPL 2022, MI Predicted XI vs KKR: Suryakumar Yadav's return, changes in bowling attack possible for Rohit Sharma's side

Mumbai Indians' bowling attack will be put to test when they face Kolkata Knight riders in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday. The five-time champions have lost their first two matches of the season and their bowling has suspect in both games.

Pacer Basil Thampi and spinner Murugan Ashwin proved to be weak-links in their previous match against Rajasthan Royals as they yielded 73 runs in 3 overs and the duo will need to produce a better show on Wednesday. In fact, Australian seamer Daniel Sams too went for runs and remained wicketless in the last two matches.

The trio will have to quickly recover from their forgettable outing against RR and bowl in the right areas if they have to contain the KKR batters.

Jasprit Bumrah, with his three-for, however, showed why he is the best in the business, particularly at the death and MI would be hoping for another stellar show from him.

Let's take a look at the Mumbai Indians' predicted XI ahead of Match 14 of IPL 2022 at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Rohit Sharma: MI would have needed a good start from their opening partnership but while Ishan Kishan scored a half century, Rohit was looking good before his innings was cut short by Prasidh Krishna. KKR will be wary of the Mumbai Indians captain's prowess especially with he being in imperious form.

Ishan Kishan: The wicketkeeper-batter has only gone from strength to strength in the nascent stages of the 2022 IPL. After scoring an unbeaten 81 against Delhi Capitals, he followed that up by scoring 54 against RR. He is sure to be one of the most prized wickets.

Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar was expected to be playing his first match of the season against RR but he was not selected in the squad after it was reported that he was not part of the warm-up routines before the match. MI did not give any explanation but it is possible that they were just being careful with him as he had just resumed training only a couple of days before the match. Suryakumar was undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) after suffering a finger injury during the home series against West Indies, and his return will be a big boost to the batting unit.

Tilak Varma: MI may have lost the match against RR but that match could go on to be regarded as the one in which Varma grabbed the eyeballs for the first time. Varma smashd 61 off 33 balls and it looked like MI are in to chase down a target of 194 with ease when he was in the middle. It remains to be seen whether they will choose to bring Varma or Suryakumar at No.3 but the 19-year-old has certainly earned himself a place in the squad with that innings.

Tim David: He was picked up for a staggering ₹8.25 crore in the February auction and Tim entered the tournament with the reputation of being a power-hitter. However, David is yet to make a mark, being dismissed for just one run against RR and for 17 against DC before that. This could well be the last chance for David to hold on to his spot.

Kieron Pollard: The West Indies captain had a forgettable outing against RR and will be keen to leave that behind. Pollard was smashed for 45 runs and was just left with too much to do with the bat. He failed to get MI even close to the target in the end. Pollard will be keen to rediscover his form.

Daniel Sams: He had a dismal outing in the previous game as he conceded 57 runs in his four overs. It was slightly better against RR with Sams 32 runs but MI will need him to do far better than that.

Murugan Ashwin: Ashwin went at an economy of over 10 against RR and was a major reason why the opposition scored nearly 200 runs. MI's lack of options in the spin bowling department means that he could get another game but he will be aware that the chances will be start drying up soon.

Jasprit Bumrah: While most of his fellow bowlers looked ordinary, Bumrah stood head and shoulders above the rest. Bumrah had a lacklustre outing against DC, leaking 43 runs from 3.2 overs. However, he showed why he is regarded among the best fast bowlers in the world against RR, recording figures of 3/17 in a match in which the rest of the bowlers struggled to keep their economy rates low.

Tymal Mills: The senior English fast bowler was another bright light for the Mumbai Indians against RR. After his brilliant show against DC, in which he took one wicket and conceded just 26 wickets, he took three wickets against RR.

Jaydev Unadkat: Unadkat has the kind of experience that MI will be looking for in the bowling attack after Basil Thampi was smashed to all corners of the ground by Jos Buttler in the previous match. Unadkat, who has 85 wickets in 86 IPL matches, is also a handy lower order batter and could be played ahead of the rest of the bowlers.

