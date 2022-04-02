IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma on cusp of massive batting record; set to join Virat Kohli, David Warner in elite list

He may have encountered an erratic recent spell in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but Rohit Sharma remains among one of the most talented batters in the competition. The Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper is the most successful captain of the lucrative T20 league, having led the franchise to a record five titles since taking over the role in 2013. Rohit, 34, became the leading run-scorer in T20 Internationals during the recent home assignment against Sri Lanka. (Also Read: IPL 2022 Full Coverage)

The elegant batter is on the cusp of adding one more feather to his already illustrious cap. In their quest for a record sixth IPL title, Rohit-led Mumbai Indians take on Rajasthan Royals on Saturday, and the MI figurehead is just 64 runs away from achieving a massive batting milestone in T20 cricket.

Rohit will become only the seventh batter to score 10,000 T20 runs if scores 64 against Rajasthan at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. He will also be the fifth-fastest to achieve the feat after Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, David Warner and Aaron Finch. Rohit will be playing his 359th T20 inning on Saturday.

Overall, Gayle leads the top run-getter list in the T20s with a staggering 14,562 runs in 463 games. Shoaib Malik (11,698), Kieron Pollard (11,430), Aaron Finch (10,444), Virat Kohli (10,314) and David Warner (10,308) are the next five names on the panel.

As Rohit sets sights on another batting accolade, he faces a stiff test from the Royals bowling attack comprising the likes of Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal. Rohit will also be wary of his recent batting record in the IPL. Since 2020, Rohit the batter has notched up just four fifty-plus scores in 26 innings at an average of 29.00.

His strike rate has also been under 130, contrary to his scoring rate for India in T20 Internationals. In the past two years in India colours, Rohit has got 680 runs in 21 innings at a strike rate of almost 145.

Mumbai Indians head into the game against Rajasthan on the back of a four-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals in their lung-opener. Despite posting 177 on the board, the Mumbai bowling unit failed to defend the total against the blistering Lalit Yadav-Axar Patel pair.

In the hunt for their first win of the season, Mumbai would rely heavily on skipper Rohit and his opening partner Ishan Kishan, who hammered 11 fours and two sixes to score an unbeaten 48-ball 81 versus Delhi. In a big boost to their batting unit, Suryakumar Yadav has joined the team after his recovery at the NCA and will likely bat at the number three position. He had suffered a hairline fracture while fielding against West Indies in the recent T20I series.

