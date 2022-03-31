IPL 2022: Dhoni 15 runs away from joining Kohli, Rohit in elusive list; set to become fifth Indian to reach massive feat

Mahendra Singh Dhoni rolled back the years during Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) opening game of the 2022 Indian Premier League last week when he scored an unbeaten 50 off 38 deliveries against the Kolkata Knight Riders. The CSK were in a spot of bother when Dhoni arrived at the crease, having lost half-the-side for just 61 runs. However, Dhoni, along with new captain Ravindra Jadeja, forged an unbeaten 70-run stand to take the CSK to a respectable score (131/5).

The Chennai Super Kings might have lost the game, but Dhoni's return to run-scoring was one of the few positives for the side. As CSK prepare for their upcoming match against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday, the former Super Kings captain eyes a massive feat in T20 cricket.

Only four Indian batters in the history of the shortest format have gone past the 7000-run mark and Dhoni can join the elusive list later tonight. The former Indian captain is only 15 runs away from reaching 7000 runs in T20 cricket, joining Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, and fellow CSK teammate Robin Uthappa – who all have 7000+ runs in the shortest format.

Here's the list of Indian players with the most runs in T20s:

Virat Kohli - 10,326 runs

Rohit Sharma - 9,936 runs

Shikhar Dhawan - 8,818 runs

Robin Uthappa - 7,070 runs

MS Dhoni - 6,985 runs

Kohli is the fifth-highest run-getter in T20s globally, with West Indies' Chris Gayle leading the chart at 14,562 runs in the format. Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, and Aaron Finch are at 2nd, 3rd, and 4th place respectively.

Earlier, the Chennai Super Kings faced a five-wicket loss to Kolkata Knight Riders in their opening game and will be aiming to open their account in IPL 2022 when they meet Lucknow Super Giants at the Brabourne Stadium. Rajasthan Royals remain at the top of the table in the tournament so far.

