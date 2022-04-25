IPL 2022 PBKS vs CSK Live Streaming: When and where to watch Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Live

Chennai Super Kings will seek their third win of the season when they face struggling Punjab Kings on Monday. Four-time IPL winners Chennai haven't been their usual self, winning just two games so far. But seeing a vintage MS Dhoni put a smile on the faces of their fans. Dhoni, 40, rolled back the years on Thursday as he hit 16 off the last four deliveries against Jaydev Unadkat to help Chennai secure a last-ball win. But Chennai under new skipper Ravindra Jadeja still are second-last in the 10 team league and they will eye two more points to improve their position in the standings. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, will be smarting from the nine-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals. They have plenty of match-winners in their ranks but Punjab's risk-taking batting approach doesn't seem to be working. Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, and Shah Rukh Khan are still searching for consistency, and Jonny Bairstow is yet to click this season. The bright spot for Punjab will be the recent bowling show of Kagiso Rabada. Arshdeep Singh has also been brilliant with the ball in the death overs.

Here's all you need to know about PBKS vs CSK Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings taking place?

The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings will take place at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

At what time does the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings begin?

The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings begins at 7:30 PM IST on Monday (April 25). The toss will take place at 7 PM.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings?

The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.