IPL 2022 PBKS vs GT Live Streaming: When and where to watch Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Live

Punjab Kings' batting order will be tested against a strong bowling unit of Gujarat Titans when the two sides square off against each other in IPL 2022 on Friday. Punjab have so far gone with a risk-taking approach with their batters going all out from the powerplay overs. But the Brabourne Stadium will set up an interesting contest between Punjab batters and Gujarat's pace attack comprising the likes of Mohammed Shami and Lockie Ferguson.

Furthermore, Hardik Pandya also seems to have found his lost mojo with the ball. The Titans skipper is touching 140 clicks quite often.

Both teams head into the game on the back of convincing wins. Punjab's Liam Livingstone scored 60 off 32 balls with 2/25 and made the last catch to send Chennai Super Kings to a third consecutive defeat. For Gujarat, Shubman Gill scored 84 and Ferguson plucked four wickets with his thunderbolts to derail Delhi Capitals.

Here's all you need to know about PBKS vs GT Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans taking place?

The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans will take place at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

At what time does the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans begin?

The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans begins at 7:30 PM IST on Friday (April 8). The toss will take place at 7 PM.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans?

The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.