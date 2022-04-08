GT Predicted XI vs PBKS, IPL 2022: Two major changes on the cards as Hardik-led Gujarat Titans eye hat-trick of wins

Newcomers Gujarat Titans remain unbeaten in two IPL matches and they will eye a third straight victory when they take on Punjab Kings on Friday at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. The Hardik Pandya-led side has ticked all the boxes so far, and Punjab, who have clasped a risk-taking approach this year, must get their batting right to make it tough for the tournament newbies.

Both Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings head into the game on the back of comfortable wins. Punjab's power-hitter from England, Liam Livingstone justified his IPL price tag to smash a 32-ball 60 and claim 2/25 to help Punjab to their second victory in three matches. They defeated defending champions Chennai Super Kings by 54 runs.

Gujarat also produced a splendid performance to brush aside Delhi Capitals and skipper Hardik will be looking to continue the winning momentum. In the previous game, Shubman Gill smashed 84 off 46 balls before Lockie Ferguson shone bright with the ball with figures of 4 for 28. Hardik also made 31 off 27 balls, and Gujarat, one of the two new teams added to the league, looks well equipped for a strong finish in its debut season.

Ahead of the blockbuster IPL 2022 game at the Brabourne Stadium, we take a look at the probable playing XI for Gujarat Titans...

Shubman Gill: He will be entrusted to help Gujarat get off to a steady start. Gill is no stranger to the tournament and his 84 against Delhi was a testament to his batting prowess. He lost opening partner Matthew Wade (1) but built a vital partnership with skipper Hardik, who made 31. Gill scored his fifty in just 32 deliveries before the Titans managed to reach the triple-figure mark in 13.1 overs. It was also his highest individual score in the IPL.

Matthew Wade: The seasoned wicketkeeper-batter was caught behind for 1 in the very first over to give Delhi a perfect start. He's playing his first IPL season in 11 years and Wade will look to make it a memorable one. The Titans are unlikely to tinker with the opening combination. Wade hat hit 30 against Lucknow in the Titans' opener.

Gurkeerat Mann/Wriddhiman Saha: Shankar has managed to notch up scores of 4 and 13 in the first two games, and the team management could present Mann or Saha with a chance at the No. 3 spot. The Titans' bowling unit looks perfect but they still have to iron out minor chinks in batting. Saha comes with plenty of experience under his belt. In 133 IPL games, he's scored over 2000 runs at a strike rate of just under 130. Talking about Mann, he has had had a fantastic domestic season with Punjab. He scored 156 runs in just five games in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and 253 in five games in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Abhinav Manohar: He managed to score just 1 in the previous game but Manohar is someone who can be Gujarat's breakthrough star this season. Manohar had provided the finishing touch against Lucknow, scoring an unbeaten 15 not out off seven balls, including three fours. Hardik also tagged Manohar as "someone you are going to hear about in future".

Hardik Pandya (c): The captain has shown why he's the first-choice all-rounder in the Indian team. He's had his fair share of injuries in the past couple of years but Hardik has been impressive so far in the IPL 2022. In last game, he dismissed Tim Seifert in the very first ball of his bowling spell. The flamboyant Baroda all-rounder also struck four boundaries during his 27-ball 31.

David Miller: The hard-hitting South African will be up against his previous IPL franchise. He hit an unbeaten 20 off 15 balls to boost the team's total against Delhi, and Miller remains a crucial part of the Titans' batting attack. He has got over 2000 IPL runs to his name at an average of 33.2.

Rahul Tewatia: He perished on just 14 against Delhi Capitals but produced a whirlwind 40 against Lucknow. He hammered an unbeaten 40 off 24 balls to make his team win by five wickets and two balls to spare. A game-changer at the death!

Rashid Khan: Is there a reason why he shouldn't be picked in the XI? No chance. One of the best in the business, Rashid bowls his googlies and leg-breaks at nearly 100kph. He was also a vital cog in Sunrisers Hyderabad's wheel with an impressive economy of 6.33.

Lockie Ferguson: The New Zealand quick was phenomenal in the last game. His four-wicket haul guided the Titans to a 14-run win versus Delhi and Ferguson will look to dish out a similar performance on the Brabourne strip. Ferguson's express pace and figures of 4/28 kept Delhi down to 157 for nine in 172 chase.

Varun Aaron/Yash Dayal: He could only bowl one over against Delhi and was taken off the attack. If the quick is unavailable for the game, the Titans could hand a debut to Yash Dayal. The 24-year-old from Allahabad was snapped up by Gujarat for ₹3.2 crore in the February auction. Dayal has picked 45 wickets from 12 first-class games and he can provide the left-arm pace option.

Mohammed Shami: The Indian remains one of the key elements in the Titans' quest for an IPL title. He is also among the top contenders to lay hands on the Purple Cap, having take five wickets in two matches so far. He struck on successive balls against Delhi Capitals before a hat-trick was averted.