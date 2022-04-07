IPL 2022 Points table, Orange & Purple Cap: KKR go top, Mumbai Indians slump; Umesh Yadav holds fort

IPL 2022 Points table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: Australia pacer Pat Cummins made a sensational return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by five wickets to secure their third win of the season. The tail-ender smashed 50 off just 14 balls, thus equaling KL Rahul, who held the record for the quickest half-century in the history of the tournament. Rahul had scored a 14-ball half century against Delhi Capitals in the 2018 season.

Cummins plundered 35 runs in the 16th over bowled by Daniel Sams, as KKR completed the 162-run chase with four overs to spare.

Points table

With this win KKR have risen to the top of the points table with three wins from four matches. Meanwhile, MI, who are yet to win a single match in the ongoing edition, find themselves in the second-last position above Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Rajasthan Royals, who held the top spot until Wednesday, find themselves at the second spot with two wins from three matches.

Orange Cap

It was good opportunity for Ishan Kishan to close in the gap in the Orange Cap race, however, the MI opener squandered his chance and could only manage 21-ball 14 against KKR.

Jos Buttler still tops the chart with 205 runs from three matches.

Purple Cap

Umesh Yadav maintained his top-notch form and is still placed top in the Purple Cap race. The Indian pacer has so far scalped nine wickets from four matches.