IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange & Purple Cap: PBKS make significant jump; Shikhar Dhawan takes 3rd spot among run-getters

MS Dhoni threatened to pull the magic he did against Mumbai Indians a few nights back, but an Rishi Dhawan, who played his first Indian Premier League (IPL) game in five years, held his nerves in the final over to help Punjab Kings script a 11-run win at the Wankhede Stadium. Earlier in the match, Shikhar Dhawan's 59-ball 88 along with Bhanuka Rajapaksa's 32-ball 42 helped Punjab finish with 187 for four. In reply, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost quick wickets early in the chase before a blazing 78 off 39, laced with seven boundaries and 6 sixes, from Ambati Rayudu gave the team a hope of a comeback. His knock reduced the equation down to 27 off the last over. With Dhoni at strike, CSK fans had hope alive. A few nights back, he had scored 17 off the last over against Mumbai. But on Monday, he succumbed to the slower delivery from Rishi as PBKS bagged the nail-biter. (IPL 2022 FULL COVERAGE)

Here's how the IPL 2022 points table looks like after PBKS vs CSK game…

With the win at the Wankhede Stadium, Punjab Kings jumped from eighth spot to the sixth in the points table. They now have eights from as many matches. Chennai, on the other hand, remain at the ninth spot with four points from eight games.

IPL 2022 points table after PBKS vs CSK(HT grab)

Orange Cap:

It was a milestone game for Dhawan on Monday. Besides making his 200th appearance in IPL, Dhawan completed 9000 T20 runs, 6000 in IPL and became the leading run-getter not just against Chennai in IPL history, but also has the most runs against a single opponent surpassing Rohit Sharma's feat. He now stands third in the Orange Cap list with 302 runs in eight games.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap list after PBKS vs CSK(HT grab)

Purple Cap:

Dwayne Bravo, who picked 2 for 42 against PBKS, jumped to the third spot in the wicket-takers list. He now has 14 wickets in eight matches.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list after PBKS vs CSK(HT grab)