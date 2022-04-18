IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange & Purple Cap: GT consolidate position atop, SRH move to 4th spot

Sunday, the 17th of April, was just one of a kind T20 days that fans wait for. Gujarat Titans had gone four down early in the chase of 170 and with no Hardik Pandya in the side, a second win for Chennai Super Kings seemed inevitable. CSK coach Stephen Fleming had a smile on his face in the dugout when Rahul Tewatia was dismissed in the 13th over leaving Gujarat with an asking rate of almost 12. But fate had other plans for CSK as David Miller turned back the clock to produce one of the most scintillating T20 knocks with his 51-ball 94 and ably assisted by stand-in skipper Rashid Khan's 21-ball 40 as Gujarat won by three wickets with a ball to spare.

Earlier in the evening, at the DY Ptail Sports Academy, Sunrisers Hyderabad continued their winning run as the defeated Punjab Kings by 7 wickets.

Here's how the IPL 2022 points table looks like after PBKS vs SRH and GT vs CSK...

Gujarat consolidated their position atop with their fifth win this season on Sunday. They now have 10 points from six games. SRH, on the other hand, stand fourth in the points table with eight points from as many matches. Punjab Kings presently stands at the seventh spot with six points in six games while CSK, who have managed only one win in six matches this season, stand in the ninth spot, one above Mumbai Indians.

IPL 2022 points table after PBKS vs SRH and GT vs CSK(HT grab)

Orange Cap:

The run-scoring list witnessed only a marginal shift. PBKS batter Liam Livingstone, who scored a 33-ball 60, made his way to the top-5 while Chennai's top-scorer this season, Shivam Dube, who only managed 19 runs off 17 balls, stands fourth in the list.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap list(HT grab)

Purple Cap:

The wicket-taking list witnessed just one change after T Natarajan's 1/38 saw him join Rajasthan Royals bowler Yuzvendra Chahal at the top of the list. Both have 12 wickets apiece in the tournament so far.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list(HT grab)