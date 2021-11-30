IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Streaming: When & where to watch Indian Premier League Retention LIVE in India on TV and online

IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Streaming: After the Indian Premier League, if there is one thing that garners if not, but as much attention as the matches itself are the player's auction. However, this time around, there is an equal amount of buzz even before the mega auction as all eight franchises get set to name their four retained players. The deadline for the teams to finalise the four players was November 30 and the world awaits to see which four players have the franchises put their faith in for the next and many coming editions of the IPL.

While this promises to be an engaging affair, there is plenty of attention on the big teams such as Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, who boast the likes of Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli respectively. As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, the three superstars have been retained by their respective franchises but an official confirmation is yet to come. The players' retention is a pre-cursor to what lies in store ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, which is expected to take place in December.

Let's take a look at the live streaming details of the IPL 2022 players retention.

When will the IPL 2022 players retention list of all eight teams be announced?

The IPL 2022 players retention list will be announced by all eight franchises on Tuesday, November 30.

What time will the IPL franchises released the list of retained players?

The eight franchises will be releasing their list of retained players starting 9:30 PM IST. However, it may vary depending on the franchise

Where will the IPL 2022 players retention be aired on TV?

The IPL players retention can be followed on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD

Where will the IPL 2022 players retention be streamed online?

The IPL 2022 players retention can be followed on Disney+ Hotstar and on hindustantimes.com/cricket

